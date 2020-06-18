Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Zanardi is a 12-time handbike world champion

Former Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi has been taken to hospital after an accident during a handbike relay in his native Italy.

The 53-year-old was involved in a crash with a lorry in Pienza in Tuscany on Friday.

He was taken by helicopter to Siena's Le Scotte, where he is in a serious condition.

Zanardi had both legs amputated after crashing in the American Memorial 500 Cart race at Lausitz, Germany, in 2001.

He has since become a four-time Paralympic handcycling gold medallist.

"I am so anxious and frightened about Alex Zanardi that I'm holding my breath. I am his fan. I am his friend," tweeted former world Formula One champion Mario Andretti external-link .

"Please do what I'm doing and pray, pray for for this wonderful man."