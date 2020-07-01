Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Motorsport Ireland Academy driver Josh McErlean impressed at the Monza Rally Show in December

Josh McErlean will return to rallying at the one-day Rally di Alba in August, driving a Hyundai i20 R5 in Italy.

McErlean's British Rally Championship campaign was halted after the series was cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will be joined by fellow Motorsport Ireland Academy driver Callum Devine.

With the World Rally Championship also impacted, several leading drivers, including Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak, are set to take part.

McErlean, 20, had a stellar 2019 season which saw the Kilrea driver crowned the Junior British Rally champion, the Billy Coleman Award winner and put in impressive displays at Wales Rally GB and the Monza Rally Show.

The BRC season was cancelled after one round, meaning he has had to look elsewhere to get back behind the wheel.

"It was a real dream of mine to be able to tackle the BRC in the i20 R5, so when the series was cancelled, it was a bitter pill to swallow" says McErlean, who will be co-driven by Keaton Williams.

"Monza aside, I have limited asphalt experience of the Hyundai, so I really need to be realistic about my expectations on a result. The focus is to get back into the groove again, six months out of the car is certainly not ideal but it will be pretty much the same for everyone.

"I realise that gaining European experience is unbelievably valuable so we will have a clear goal on the pace we want to be at and try to stick at it throughout the day.

"It is a real honour to be competing out there and I'm very thankful for the amazing support around us."