Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

James Morgan co-driving alongside Rhys Yates in the real-life WRC Rally Sweden in February 2020

Welshman James Morgan has won the British Rally Championship's eSports Invitational series.

He completed a clean sweep in the four stage event with victory in the final round set in Scotland.

The 29-year-old only needed a handful of points from the championship finale to seal the title, and came out on top after a close tussle with England's Matt Edwards.

Morgan had already won the rounds based on Wales, Spain and Germany.

"I am over the moon with that result, four from four - absolutely delighted," said the Aberdare-based driver who normally sits alongside British Rally Championship and World Rally Championship driver Rhys Yates.

"I only had to pick up a few points to win the championship, so the pressure was off a little which meant I could relax and enjoy these stages.

"Scotland on DiRT Rally 2.0 is so demanding and deserves a great deal of respect, but when you get the stages right they are amazing.

"I would like to thank the BRC for putting it all on, it was a great way to pass the time in lockdown and hopefully we will see more BRC Esports competitions in the future."

The BRC Invitational offered a virtual championship title and allowed 21 drivers and co-drivers to battle it out on the virtual stages in Dirt Rally 2.0.

Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean finished second overall, with Edwards third.