Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

MotoGP riders Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco crashed at the Austrian Grand Prix, with Valentino Rossi narrowly avoiding a collision as their bikes careered across the track.

Yamaha's Morbidelli and Johann Zarco of Avintia Ducati were up and walking after the incident.

The two riders came together on turn three, with Maverick Vinales another rider close to hitting their bikes.

"It was so scary, it was terrifying," Rossi said.

"Franco's bike passed me at an incredible speed and also the bike of Zarco jumped over Maverick. We were very lucky."

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso won when the race resumed after a 20-minute pause.

Nine-time world champion Rossi, 41, who recently said he does not have a "clear deadline" for retirement external-link , looked visibly shaken after the crash.

The victory was Dovizioso's third at the track and meant Ducati have won every race since the circuit was added to the calendar in 2016.