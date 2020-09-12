Could Fabio Quartararo or Brad Binder become the first MotoGP champion from their respective countries?

MotoGP will have a new champion this year - perhaps the only certainty in the most unpredictable season in the sport for years.

With dominant six-time champion Marc Marquez sidelined indefinitely with a broken arm that could rule him out of the rest of the year, the title race has rarely been so open.

The truncated 2020 season has already seen three first-time winners in five races, and starting with this weekend's San Marino GP at Misano the field will face an unprecedented run of nine races in 70 days.

British rider Cal Crutchlow prophetically told BBC Sport at the start of the season that staying fit and healthy could be the key to success - and the Honda rider has already had surgery after a crash.

But what are the challenges facing the new faces at the top?

'All the pulled pork you can eat'

Brad Binder became the first South African to win a premier-class motorcycle grand prix last month - but it was not the life-changing experience you might think.

With his native borders closed, the 25-year-old has been cooped up in his hotel more than anyone would like, meaning he cannot wait to get racing every weekend.

"It is an insane schedule, nine races in 11 weeks," he told BBC Sport.

"There was a time external-link when we had nine or 10 races in a year! I am looking forward to having all of these races on top of each other, at the moment there is not much for me to do. I can't go home to South Africa so I might as well go racing.

"Normally I would try and get home when I can, when we have time off, but the borders in South Africa are still closed.

"It is tricky. It's been a real pain, because of the rules you can only eat in your hotel and in Austria the food was shocking.

"There were three things on the menu: a club sandwich, a schnitzel or a pulled pork burger. The weeks off were not too healthy for sure. You've got to eat two meals a day there so there's not many times you can rotate through that!"

Current MotoGP standings Fabio Quartararo (Fra) 70 points Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) 67 Jack Miller (Aus) 56 Brad Binder (SA) 49 Maverick Vinales (Spa) 48

'The title is my biggest dream'

Another man carrying the hopes of a nation is current title leader Fabio Quartararo.

France has never had a MotoGP champion and the 21-year-old ended a generational wait for a race win this season when he took the opening two rounds.

"Of course it was so special to win, I have had a lot of media, a lot of people sending messages and cards," he told BBC Sport.

The changing of the guard?

"It is special, 21 years is a lot of time to wait for a French win. Of course I am really working hard to reach this goal, it is my biggest dream since I was a small child to be champion.

"I am fighting at my maximum to reach my dream. It is so special to lead the championship in only my second year in MotoGP. I feel ready and I feel confident."

Much like Binder, life on the road and in the bubble is not straightforward - even for the championship leader.

"I don't even know where I will be living for the next few months," he says.

"I am alone at home for the first week and then I will try and see my family. With coronavirus we are trying to be really careful so I am trying to see as little as possible of people. If I am alone it is boring but we are taking less risks."