Ana Carrasco is currently in fourth place in the World Supersport 300 standings

Ana Carrasco, the first woman to win a motorbike world title, has no mobility issues after suffering a double vertebrae fracture during testing at Portugal's Estoril circuit on Thursday.

Spain's Carrasco, 23, has flown to Barcelona where she will continue her treatment under specialist care.

Her condition is not "dangerous" and she has feeling throughout her body.

"She's still sore and bruised but is comfortable," said a post on Carrasco's Twitter account on Friday.

The Provec Kawasaki rider is currently in fifth place in the World Supersport 300 standings with three podium finishes this season.

In 2018, she claimed the World Supersport 300 title by a single point over compatriot Mika Perez.

On Thursday, she posted a video from hospital saying she feels "good".

Carrasco said: "I had a fall this morning and I've hurt my back a bit. I have fracture of the D4 and D6 vertebrae but I feel good."