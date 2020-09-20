Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Charlie Eastwood's win was Northern Ireland's first at Le Mans since Jonny Kane in 2010

Charlie Eastwood became the first Northern Irish winner at the Le Man 24 Hours race in 10 years after taking victory in the GTE Am class.

Eastwood and TF Sport team-mates Jonny Adam and Salih Yoluc were 47.9 seconds clear of Dempsey Proton Racing's team.

The win puts the Aston Martin crew in the lead of the World Endurance Championship with one round remaining.

Andrew Watson, in his first Le Mans, finished a solid fifth position in the Gulf Racing Porsche.

The unique Le Mans was the fourth in the event's 88-year history to take place outside its traditional June slot and was without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Belfast driver Eastwood, taking the start of his third Le Mans, ran second in the early stages, just ahead of the #86 Porsche, in the hands of Watson's team-mate Ben Barker, in fourth.

The Aston Martin remained throughout the top three as the teams cycled through pitstops, however the #86 dropped down to 13th in the third hour.

Scotland's Adam and Turkish driver Yoluc both had stints at the front of the class before Eastwood took the lead from the factory Aston Martin of Ross Gunn in the 10th hour.

Watson began his maiden Le Mans stint as darkness fell around the Circuit de La Sarthe, helping the car up to eighth, with further improvements through the night as the Gulf Racing car emerged in fifth position at sunrise.

Andrew Watson was making his first appearance at Le Mans

Blistering stints from Adam and Eastwood, timed with problems for the factory sister car, extended TF Sport's lead to over three minutes over the #83 Ferrari of Emmanuel Collard, Nicklas Nielsen and Francois Perrodo.

Yoluc extended that lead to a lap with six hours remaining before stints from Adam and Aston Martin factory driver Eastwood helped the car across the line to take a dominant GTE Am victory, with the crew finishing 24th overall.

The win puts the team two points ahead of Ferrari trio Collard, Nielsen and Perrodo with one WEC round remaining in Bahrain in November.

Watson crossed the line for Gulf Racing in fifth position to cap off an excellent recovery drive for the #86 Porsche.

The overall race was won by the #8 LMP1 Toyota of Brendon Hartley, Sebastian Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.