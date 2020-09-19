Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Rea needs three more victories to make it a century of World Superbike wins

Jonathan Rea came in behind Michael van der Mark in the Catalunya sprint but extended his World Superbike series lead to 48 points.

The Northern Ireland rider started in front but was closely followed by van der Mark and Alvaro Bautista.

Bautista crashed on lap three after edging in front and connected with Rea, who managed to continue.

Van der Mark secured a comfortable win with Loris Baz third and Rea's closest challenger Scott Redding in eighth.

It was a first victory of the season for Dutchman van der Mark, who won by 2.372 seconds, while Chaz Davies finished fourth in Barcelona.

Garrett Gerloff and Michael Ruben Rinaldi complete the top six in a race which started with two riders, Leon Haslam and Frederico Caricasulo, sliding off on lap one.

"I hit his (Bautista's) bike and I thought 'I'm down' but thankfully I stayed upright," Rea told Eurosport.

"I pace was good and I felt good out there - congratulations to Michael and I'll prepare from for the final race."

Rea, who is closing on a sixth straight championship title, won Saturday's opener to move to 97 victories in the series as he bids to become the first rider to reach a century of wins in the series.

Fellow Northern Ireland rider Eugene Laverty missed out on the points in 11th.