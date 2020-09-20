Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Maverick Vinales on his way to victory in Italy

Spaniard Maverick Vinales became the sixth winner in seven MotoGP races this season with victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy.

Yamaha's Vinales, 25, hit the front after race leader Francesco Bagnaia crashed with seven laps to go.

Suzuki rider Joan Mir was second and Pol Espargaro of KTM completed an all-Spanish podium.

Vinales is now within one point of championship leader Andrea Dovizioso who finished eighth in Rimini.

Yamaha-SRT's French rider Fabio Quatararo had originally finished third but was penalised three seconds for straying off the track and demoted to fourth.

Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi, who was chasing his 200th podium finish, crashed on the second lap.

Emilia Romagna GP

1 Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha 41mins 55.284sec

2 Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki +2.425sec

3 Pol Espargaro (Spa) KTM +4.528

4 Fabio Quatararo (Fra) Yamaha +6.419

5 Miguel Oliveira (Por) FTM +7.368

6 Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn) Honda +11.139

7 Alex Marquez (Spa) Honda +11.929

8 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati +13.113

9 Franco Morbidelli (Ita) Yamaha +15.880

10 Danilo Petrucci (Ita) Ducati +17.682

World Championship standings

1 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) 84 pts

2 Fabio Quartararo (Fra) 83

3 Maverick Vinales (Spa) 83

4 Joan Mir (Spa) 80

5 Franco Morbidelli (Ita) 64