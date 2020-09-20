Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans is the only driver to win twice in this year's World Rally Championship

Elfyn Evans is back on the top of the World Rally Championship standings with victory at Rally Turkey.

Toyota driver Evans finished 36 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville's Hyundai to claim his second victory of the season.

Wales' Evans, 31, started the final day in fourth but punctures for Neuville, team-mate Sebastien Loeb and Toyota's Sebastien Ogier on special stage nine saw Evans establish a 47-second lead.

Neuville won the final three stages but Evans held on for victory.

"It's been a tough weekend," said Evans, who also won February's Rally Sweden. "We were there or thereabouts most of the weekend, and we thought that yesterday afternoon was game over with a chance for victory. We really tried to drive well and stay in the middle of the road.

"I'm well aware that there is a bit of luck that needs to go your way and I never like to inherit positions from others in that way. This is the nature of Rally Turkey especially, and we knew this coming into the weekend.

"Still, we're very happy - it's not the sweetest victory when you know that you've perhaps been a bit more conservative, but that's the aim of the game."

Ogier's overall title hopes were dealt a further blow when he was forced to retire his Yaris with overheating issues on the penultimate stage.

He is now second in the WRC standings.

There are just two races remaining in the coronavirus-shortened championship, WRC Rally Italia Sardegna in October and November's finale at the Rally Belgium.

The British round of the series, the Wales Rally GB, has been cancelled because of the pandemic.

FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Turkey results

1 Elfyn Evans (GB) Toyota 2hrs 43min 02.7secs

2 Thierry Neuville (Bel) Hyundai +35.2secs

3 Sebastien Loeb (Fra) Hyundia +59.4secs

4 Kalle Rovanpera (Fin) Toyota +2 mins 35.9secs

FIA World Rally Championship standings

1 Elfyn Evans (GB) Toyota, 97 points

2 Sebastien Ogier (Fra) Toyota, 79 points

3 Ott Taenak (Est) Hyundai, 70 points

4. Kalle Rovanpera (Fin) Toyota, 70 points