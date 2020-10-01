Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jonathan Rea has won 97 World Superbike races

Jonathan Rea has said he is trying to put the thought of a sixth World Superbike Championship "to the back of my head" as the series embarks on the penultimate round at Magny-Cours.

The Northern Irishman is 51 points ahead of Ducati's Scott Redding with a maximum of 124 remaining.

Rea can also hit a century of victories if he wins all three races in France.

"I can't put myself in a position to let myself feel what it could be like," said the Kawasaki rider.

Despite playing down his chances of making more World Superbike history, the 33-year-old admits "it would be a dream come true" to add a sixth title to his collection.

"I'm trying to to put that to the back of my head. It has been my target since the beginning of the year so let's just take it race by race," he said.

"My approach this weekend is the same as normal. It's a happy hunting ground, I won my last title at Magny-Cours and it has a special feeling for me. I hope I can continue that this weekend.

Jonathan Rea is the most-decorated rider in World Superbike history

With an unprecedented number of championships and victories in the series, Rea, who will make his 300th WBSK start in France, says his hunger for winning remains as strong as ever.

"If I win a sixth world title I won't rest on my laurels and I'm focused on winning as much as I can over the next few years," he added.

"I'm in the bubble of winning, so the impact hasn't really touched me.

"I think it will be long into retirement when I can look back and realise what I have achieved."