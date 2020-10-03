Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jonathan Rea and his rivals had to battle in wet conditions in Magny-Cours

Jonathan Rea edged closer to a sixth straight World Superbike title as he won Race One in wet conditions at the penultimate Magny-Cours round.

Rea's task was made easier after as Tom Sykes and BMW team-mate Eugene Laverty slid off at the first corner after contact from US rider Garrett Gerloff.

Gerloff then crashed while lying third on lap six which left France's Loris Baz as Rea's main challenger.

However, the Northern Irishman held off Baz to take a 98th career victory.

Rea now leads his closest title pursuer Ducati's English rider Scott Redding by 65 points with a maximum of 99 remaining and the Kawasaki star could secure his sixth straight title in Sunday's two races in France.

Redding secured fifth place as he moved up two places in the final lap as Leon Haslam crashed out, with Redding also able to move ahead of Toprak Razgatlıoglu during the incident.

Rea has now earned seven wins at the French circuit and has clinched his past three world titles - in 2017, 2018 and 2019 - at the venue.

Earlier, Laverty had secured pole for BMW ahead of team-mate Sykes but the team's joy quickly turned to huge disappointment after the duo's first corner exit as Gerloff brought the Englishman down, whose slide in turn ended the Northern Irishman's race.

It was another disappointment for Laverty in the wake of him losing the BMW ride for 2021 after Sykes and Michael Van Der Mark were confirmed as the team's riders for next season.