Laura Salvo was making her first appearance at the event in Portugal

Co-driver Laura Salvo, 21, has died following a crash at the Rally Vidreiro Centro de Portugal.

The Spaniard was accompanying driver Miquel Socias as part of the Peugeot Rally Cup Iberica.

Medics attempted to resuscitate her after the accident on Saturday morning but were unsuccessful.

"Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of co-driver Laura Salvo," a Peugeot Sport statement said.

The race was cancelled following the crash.

The president of the Marina Grande Automobile Club added: "On my behalf, and on behalf of the Marina Grande Automobile Club, I publicly convey my condolences to the victim's entire family, friends and team."