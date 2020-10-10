Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans is bidding to become the first Welshman to win the World Rally Championship

World Rally Championship leader Elfyn Evans is fourth ahead of the final day of the Rally Italia Sardegna.

Evans won special stage three on the second day but slipped to nearly a minute off the pace.

Dani Sordo of Spain held off France's Sebastien Ogier and Belgian Thierry Neuville to extend his lead.

The overnight leader has a 27-second advantage on Ogier with Neuville 28 seconds off the pace with four specials remaining on the final day Sunday.

Finland's Teemu Suninen, dropped down the standings from second overnight after hand brake problems, leaving the Ford Fiesta driver fifth, over one minute behind the leader.

Defending world champion Estonian Ott Tanak is sixth after losing time because of suspension problems on Friday morning and is now 2min 25sec adrift.

The World Rally Championship has two more rounds after this one, with the Renties Ypres Rally Belgium next month followed by a season finale ACI Rally Monza in Italy, starting on 4 December.

FIA World Rally Championship standings (before Rally Italia Sardegna)

1 Elfyn Evans (GB) Toyota, 97 points

2 Sebastien Ogier (Fra) Toyota, 79 points

3 Ott Taenak (Est) Hyundai, 70 points

4 Kalle Rovanpera (Fin) Toyota, 70 points