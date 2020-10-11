Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Danilo Petrucci earned his second career win in 146 MotoGP races

Danilo Petrucci held off Alex Marquez to earn a surprise second career win at the French MotoGP at Le Mans.

The 29-year-old Italian, riding for Ducati, is the seventh different winner in the nine races of the 2020 season.

Spaniards Marquez and Pol Espargaro were second and third, while home favourite Fabio Quartararo, who began on pole, held on to the championship lead despite finishing ninth.

The 10th race of the season will take place in Aragon, Spain on 18 October.

French MotoGP

1 Danilo Petrucci (Ita) Ducati 45mins 54.736sec

2 Alex Marquez (Spa) Honda +1.273sec

3 Pol Espargaro (Spa) KTM +1.711

4 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati +3.911

5 Johann Zarco (Fra) Reale Avintia +4.310

6 Miguel Oliveira (Por) KTM +4.466

7 Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn) Honda +5.921

8 Stefan Bradl (Ger) Honda +15.597

9 Fabio Quatararo (Fra) Yamaha +16.687s

10 Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha +16.895

World Championship standings

1 Fabio Quartararo (Fra) 115 pts

2 Joan Mir (Spa) 105

3 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) 97

4 Maverick Vinales (Spa) 96

5 Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn) 81