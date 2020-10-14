Carrasco began riding mini-bikes aged three

Spain's Ana Carrasco says she wants to win another world motorbike title after she recovers from a broken back.

The 23-year-old, who became the first woman to win a world title when she took the World Supersport 300 in 2018, suffered a double vertebrae fracture in a crash in Portugal last month.

She is recovering at home and expects to be out for up to five months, but wants to return in 2021.

"I am getting better every day," she told BBC World Service.

"I will need lots of time to get back on the bike but the small steps are feeling good and I'm happy to improve.

"I could always move my legs and my arms, and I wanted to walk again. The day after the surgery I could walk and the feeling was really good.

"The first week was really difficult, but when I came out of hospital I started to feel better and recover my muscles.

"The doctors say I need between three and five months to get back, so the recovery is long, but it's good we have finished the season so we have a lot of time until 2021. I'm fortunate to have all this time to recover."

Carrasco, who rides for Kawasaki Provec, was fifth in the standings after three podium finishes this season.

She said she does not feel the pressure of being a role model for other female riders.

"To win one time is difficult, but to repeat it is more difficult so I want to try to be world champion again," she said.

"I don't think about the legacy I'm making, I only think about being better.

"It's really good to achieve a world title, but in that moment it was very important for me as a rider not thinking about being a woman or the first woman.

"It was my dream to be world champion and it was important for me.

"After that day I started to realise that it's important for a woman to show to everyone we can do the same in this sport, for me, and also for the next woman who arrives in the championships.

"But in my normal day I just try to work hard, to be better and to try and achieve my next goal."