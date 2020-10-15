Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Chaz Davies has ridden for Ducati since 2014

Welsh rider Chaz Davies is to leave Ducati after riding for them in the World Superbike series since 2014.

The 33-year-old's place will be taken by Italian Michael Ruben Rinaldi for the Bologna-based team.

Davies has secured 25 wins and another 44 podium finishes while riding for Ducati.

Stefano Cecconi, who manages Davies' team, paid tribute to the rider's "fascinating adventure" during his time with them.

Cecconi said "a bond of deep respect and trust was created" between Davies and the team.

"The affection for the man and the rider will always remain intact, and for this reason, we want to wish Chaz the best for the future, both inside and outside the track," he added.

Davies lies third behind Northern Irish leader Jonathan Rea in the 2020 series with Englishman Scott Redding, also of Ducati in second place.

The final round takes place in Estoril, Portugal this coming weekend with the main races taking place on 17 and 18 October.