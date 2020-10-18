Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Suzuki's Alex Rins (left) won the Aragon MotoGP, while teammate Joan Mir (right) finished third to take the Championship lead

Alex Rins held off Alex Marquez to claim his first victory of the season at the Aragon MotoGP in Spain.

The 24-year-old Spaniard, riding for Suzuki, becomes the eighth different winner in the 10 races of the 2020 season.

Rins' team-mate Joan Mir finished third to take the Championship lead from pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo, who finished 18th.

The 11th race of the season will take place on the same circuit next Sunday.

Rins began the race 10th on the grid before moving past early pacesetter Maverick Vinales to take the lead on the eighth lap.

Rookie Spaniard Marquez, who earned his first podium finish in France last weekend, climbed nine places to test Rins in the final five laps, but could not overtake.

Aragon MotoGP

1 Alex Rins (Spa) Suzuki 41mins 54.391sec

2 Alex Marquez (Spa) Honda +0.263sec

3 Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki +2.644

4 Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha +2.880

5 Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn) Honda +4.570

6 Franco Morbidelli (Ita) Yamaha +4.756

7 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati +8.639

8 Cal Crutchlow (GBR) Honda +8.913

9 Jack Miller (Aus) Pramac +9.390

10 Johann Zarco (Fra) Reale Avintia +9.617

World Championship standings

1 Joan Mir (Spa) 121 pts

2 Fabio Quartararo (Fra) 115

3 Maverick Vinales (Spa) 109

4 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) 106

5 Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn) 92