Chaz Davies has secured 26 wins and another 44 podium finishes while riding for Ducati

Welshman Chaz Davies signed off after seven years as a Ducati rider with a World Superbikes victory in Estoril.

The 33-year-old overtook Toprak Razgatlioglu, who started on pole and pulled away to beat fellow Ducati ridder Scott Redding into second.

Davies' win was not enough for him to overtake Redding in the final table.

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea had secured his sixth title on Saturday, but fell on lap eight of the final race.

Rea recovered to finish 14th.

Davies' place in the Bologna-based Ducati team is being taken by Italian Michael Ruben Rinaldi.