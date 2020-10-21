'There will be a lot of winging it' - the potholes and pitfalls of the Mongol Rally

Not for the faint-hearted - a bridge crossing in the Mongol Rally

When the Nissan's Micra supermini arrived in the showrooms in 1982, its reputation for reliability was quickly established although some reviews did wonder at the car's suitability for long distance journeys.

Brandon and Frazer Steele's faith in their 1998 Micra will undergo its severest test next July when the Ballynahinch brothers, fans of touring car racing, try something new.

"We'd be more used to Aghadowey, Nutt's Corner and Mondello Park. But some friends did the Mongol Rally a few years ago and when we saw entries were open for 2021, we thought, why don't we jump on here?" explains 23-year-old Brandon.

"The Micra just takes us from A to B, from Ballynahinch to Dublin, for our work. Next year we're moving the 'B' to Mongolia."

The Mongol Rally, described as '10,000 miles of chaos across mountain, deserts and steppe', has a rule book that might not even fill a page of the regulations for the World Rally Championship.

"Your car can't exceed 1200cc. No back-up team is allowed - you are on your own. And you must raise £1000 for the rally's nominated environmental charity, Cool Earth. That's about it," says Steele.

Big adventure

Bristol based art graduate Tom Morgan formed his company The Adventurists in 2006 to channel his obsession for extreme outdoor challenges and thus the Prague-Ulan-Bator run, by whatever route, was born.

"This year was cancelled because of the coronavirus," says rally publicity officer Amanda Ford. "We could only accept 405 entries for 2021. Mongolia has closed its borders, so, for now, the finish has been relocated to Ulan-Ude in Siberia."

A Mongol Rally 'pitstop' on the road from Russia to Mongolia

Ford lauds the age range of competitors: "They're between 18 and 80. Last year one team, Adventure To Prevent Dementia, was made up of older people," she says. "A team can have as many as can legally fit in the car."

The Steeles' preparations for the 10 July departure, from Ballynahinch to the starting line in Prague seven days later, have already begun. They are on the hunt for another Micra to tag along and there is room for a few more to join them and teammates Shannon Cox, Corey Cathcart, Kirby and James Lindsay.

The team's adoption of the name the Space Cadets may go some way to explaining the state of mind required for this odyssey through extreme terrain.

"We're steel erectors," says Brandon, who has recently worked on London's 278-metre-high 22 Bishopgate skyscraper. "It is one of the most dangerous jobs in construction. We aren't superheroes but Frazer and I have a head for heights and the job has taught us how to be calm and react to situations that arise.

"That'll be helpful given some of the mountain passes that we'll cross along the southern route through Turkey, Iran, Georgia, across the Caspian Sea into Uzbekistan, Russia, Mongolia and Siberia."

Perfect tonic

London based meteorologist John Robert Griffiths took part in the 2019 rally in a 1999 VW Polo called Ginny (after the gin company that helped sponsor the adventure).

"There were so many highlights along the way," says Griffiths. "Driving into Istanbul with my wife Steph as the sun began to set and as we crossed from Europe to Asia, the scenery between Russia and Mongolia and the hospitality of people along the way, will always stay with us".

Griffiths, who regards the Mongol Rally more as a personal challenge against the terrain than a race against other drivers, is happy to share assorted tips with anyone embarking on this life changing experience.

"Keep 50 dollars in your sock for unexpected expenses. You don't need more than one bag of tools and a spare tyre. Always have two cans of spare fuel. Always act a bit dumb at the border crossings. Foreigners can skip the queue from Kazakhstan onwards. Oh, and the lighter you are the easier you ride the potholes."

Stopping for a photo on the Transfagarasan Highway, which runs through the Carpathian Mountains in Romania

While Brandon Steele admits that "there will be a lot of winging it" he expects the Space Cadets to cope with the unforeseen.

"Frazer and I, and James, have served our time swinging spanners. We've all been broken down by the side of the road fixing things the best we can.

"We're modifying the Micra to give it some height to allow for rivers and boulders. Mechanically it's not in bad shape. It's bombproof. It doesn't have air-conditioning, but we can open the windows."

Nine months out from the start line in Prague, the Space Cadets are not entertaining any thoughts of crossing the finishing line first. "Making it to the end will be reward enough," says Brandon.

"That's the best way to approach it," says Amanda Ford. "A few years ago, I came from Australia to do the event with friends. Our Fiat Panda broke down on the second last day. We made it to the finish by hitching a ride on a bus."