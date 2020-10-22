Sam Lowes has five wins and 16 podium finishes in the Moto2 class

Rodney Gould. Phil Read. Barry Sheene. Danny Kent.

There ends the list of British motorcycling grand prix champions, in any class, in the past 50 years. There have been more British people in space than on the top of the standings on two wheels in that time.

But 2020 - the most chaotic, obstructed and arguably exciting season of them all - could bring a new name to that list in Sam Lowes.

The 30-year-old, whose identical twin races in World Superbikes, is in second place in the Moto2 standings with four races to go - and has won the past two.

With 100 points up for grabs, the top three riders are separated by just five. So what's it like being so close to glory in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic?

'14-hour drives across Europe - old school'

Lowes lives with his fiancee and young daughter in Italy and would normally split his time between there and the UK, with plenty of time on planes as he jets to and from circuits across the globe.

Not in 2020. A total of 11 races were eventually cancelled as organisers rejigged the calendar to keep riders in Europe - which kept Lowes on the road.

"It's a crazy year for the world, not just in racing," Lowes says.

"The schedule has thrown some curveballs at us. It's been different but it's been nice to ride every weekend.

"I have been driving to races. I haven't' been in England since June. I wanted to go and see my family but I just couldn't risk it, with quarantine and things changing every week.

"It's getting worse again. Taking flights is difficult and we've had a few riders who have had to isolate. I try to take control, make sure everything is in my hands but it's hard as it's a 14-hour drive home from Aragon [where Lowes will race on Sunday.]

"Next week it will be another 14 hours to Valencia. I'm not moaning about it but it's different. It's a bit old school, what the riders used to do driving around Europe - just with less partying!"

'My family can't see me race - but this title would top the lot'

The Lowes brothers have barely seen each other this year

Lowes' brother, Alex, has finished his season - he came sixth as team-mate to prolific Superbikes champion Jonathan Rea - and is at the Aragon circuit this weekend to lend support.

But, like lots of families in 2020, the twins have barely seen each other and Sam will not have family around as he goes for the title.

"This is the second time I've seen Alex all year," he says.

"We normally spend a lot of time together, that's not been cool. I've not been to any of his races as it's strict who can get in and we've tried to not see people at all.

"The access to races is very limited and the way it's going, it's locking down more in Spain after this weekend, so my family can't come and watch, which is a shame.

"We both started riding at six or seven. He's got a British Superbike title and I've got a World Supersport title, but this would trump anything we've done - 100%.

"Not many British riders have won a grand prix title in the past 50 years so it's a big thing and something I will give everything to do."