Colin Turkington picked up 60 points from a maximum of 67 at Snetterton

Colin Turkington scored two wins and a third place at Snetterton as the Northern Irishman regained his lead in the British Touring Car Championship.

The BMW driver led from lights to flag to take a dominant win in race one.

Turkington, 38, followed that up with another stellar victory in race two before taking a chaotic third in the final race.

The four-time BTCC champion leads Ash Sutton by nine points ahead of the season finale at Brands Hatch.

Hyundai driver Chris Smiley finished 10th and 11th in the opening two races before contact while running sixth in the final race sent him into the barriers.

After a disastrous previous round at Croft, Turkington started from pole position and sprinted away from Tom Ingram's Toyota to take the chequered flag and move level on points with Infiniti driver Sutton.

Chris Smiley was set to score points in all three races before an accident in race three

He controlled race two in a similar fashion, pulling away from the field before a late safety car bunched up the pack however he held his nerve to take his 56th career win.

Turkington got a slice of fortune in race three on his way to a podium finish. After starting 10th in the reverse grid race, he worked his way up to fifth before Ingram and Rory Butcher's Ford collided at the final corner to hand the Portadown native the final step on the rostrum behind Ollie Jackson and Adam Morgan.

Carrickfergus native Smiley slipped to fourth from pole position in race three after bogging down at the start however the 28-year-old was running well after a strong defensive driver around the Norfolk circuit.

However, after a skirmish with Turkington and Sutton down the main straight, the Excelr8 Motorsport man was punted out of sixth position by the Honda of Dan Cammish on lap seven.

Belfast teenager Tom Edgar's learning experience in the Ginetta Junior Championship continued at Snetterton with three solid races.

Edgar finished seventh in race one after starting in 11th place, backing up his pace by coming home ninth in race two and seventh in race three.

The final round of the season takes place around the Brands Hatch Indy circuit on 14-15 November.