Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Franco Morbidelli's (centre) victory was the second of his career and also his second of the season

Italy's Franco Morbidelli controlled the Teruel Grand Prix to take his second MotoGP career win.

The Petronas Yamaha rider, who started second on the grid, held off the challenge from Yamaha's Spanish duo Alex Rins and Joan Mir.

Rins finished second, while championship leader Mir, who has yet to win a race this season, climbed to third after starting 12th on the grid.

"I had to give everything and we gave everything as a team," Morbidelli said.

"It feels amazing, it really was a trip. This win goes to the team "

"When I saw [Maverick] Vinales in front of me I decided to give everything I have got in every single lap and the concentration was high."

Mir's third place sees him extend his championship lead over Morbidelli's team-mate Fabio Quartararo, who finished eighth, to 14 points with three rounds to go.

Meanwhile, Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami, who qualified fastest for his maiden pole and the first Japanese rider in 16 years, crashed out on the first lap, dashing his hopes of a first GP victory.

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi missed the race after he tested position for coronavirus two weeks ago. The positive test meant he had to sit out of last week's Aragon race and Sunday's event at Teruel.

Aragon MotoGP

1 Franco Morbidelli (Ita) Yamaha 41mins 47.652sec

2 Alex Rins (Spa) Suzuki +2.205sec

3 Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki +5.376

4 Pol Esparagaro (Spa) KTM Factory +10.299

5 Johann Zarco (Fra) Reale Avintia +12.915

6 Miguel Oliveira (Ita) KTM Tech3 +12.953

7 Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha +14.262

8 Fabio Quartararo (Fra) +14.720

9 Iker Lecuona (Spa) KTM Tech3 +17.177

10 Danilo Petrucci (Ita) Ducati +19.519

World Championship standings

1 Joan Mir (Spa) 137 pts

2 Fabio Quartararo (Fra) 123

3 Maverick Vinales (Spa) 118

4 Franco Morbidelli (Ita) 112

5 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) 109