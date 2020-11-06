Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Andrew Irwin won four BSB races in his two seasons with Honda Racing

Northern Ireland's Andrew Irwin has signed with SYNETIQ BMW by TAS Racing for the 2021 British Superbike Championship.

Irwin won three races for Honda Racing on his way to sixth place in the standings in the 2020 campaign.

After ending a two-year stint with Honda, the 26-year-old will race a TAS Racing-run BMW M 1000 RR next year.

"TAS has a lot of racing history and is a team I've always looked up to," said Irwin.

"I've raced against the BMW this past few years and have seen first-hand the potential of the package."

He added: "I'm still young in terms of my Superbike career and not yet quite the finished article, but I'm hungry to learn and keep improving."

Northern Irish-based TAS Racing ran England's Brad Ray and Scotland's Taylor Mackenzie for the 2020 season, with the duo finishing 13th and 21st in the standings respectively.

Having ridden for the PBM Ducati team for the second half of the 2018 season, Irwin finished eighth in his first full season in BSB with Honda the following year.

Riding a new version of the Fireblade alongside elder brother Glenn, Irwin was sixth in a curtailed 2020 campaign, including three race wins.