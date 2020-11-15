Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Joan Mir won the Moto3 title in 2017

Spaniard Joan Mir won the MotoGP title for the first time by finishing seventh in the penultimate race of the season in Valencia.

Mir, 23, became the first Suzuki rider to win the championship since American Kenny Roberts Jr in 2000.

Italy's Franco Morbidelli won the Valencia MotoGP after holding off the challenge of Australian Jack Miller on the last lap.

"Unbelievable. I don't have words to describe these emotions," said Mir.

"At the moment, I cannot laugh or cry - it's a mix of emotions. I'm really happy.

"When you follow one dream all your life and then the finally you achieve it... At the moment I don't believe what is happening."

Mir's only victory this season came at the European MotoGP last week.

That put him 37 points clear in the championship, and his lead now stands at an unassailable 29 points going into next week's final race in Portugal.

Spaniard Marc Marquez won the MotoGP title in six of the past seven seasons and each of the past four.

The 27-year-old has been absent since fracturing his right arm in July's season opener.

Valencia MotoGP

1 Franco Morbidelli (Ita) 41 mins 22.478secs

2 Jack Miller (Aus) Pramac +0.093secs

3 Pol Esparagaro (Spa) KTM Factory +3.006sec

4 Alex Rins (Spa) Suzuki +3.697secs

5 Brad Binder (SA) Red Bull +4.127secs

6 Miguel Oliveira (Por) KTM Tech3 +7.272secs

7 Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki +8.703secs

8 Andrea Dovizioso (Ita) Ducati +8.729secs

9 Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia +15.512secs

10 Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha +19.043secs

World Championship standings

1 Joan Mir (Spa) 171 pts

2 Franco Morbidelli (Ita) 142

3 Alex Rins (Spa) 138

4 Maverick Vinales (Spa) 127

2 Fabio Quartararo (Fra) 125