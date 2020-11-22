Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Oliveira's second win of the season saw him finish ninth in the standings

Miguel Oliveira gained a second MotoGP win of the year with victory at his home Portugal Grand Prix in Portimao.

In his first race in the premier class in his home country, the KTM Tech3 rider, 25, started in pole and led the season-ending race all the way through.

Jack Miller's second place in the Algarve ensured that Ducati sealed the constructors' title.

Joan Mir, who sealed his first world title last weekend, started 20th and had to retire with electronic problems.

Oliveira's win meant there was no record-breaking 10th race winner in the season, with Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder, Andrea Dovizioso, Franco Morbidelli, Maverick Vinales, Danilo Petrucci, Alex Rins and already-crowned champion Mir making it nine victors at the end of a highly unpredictable World Championship.