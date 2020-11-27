Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Eugene Laverty finished runner-up in the 2013 World Superbike Championship

Eugene Laverty will race in the 2021 World Superbike Championship with BMW satellite team RC Squadra Corse.

Laverty lost his factory BMW ride when the team elected to retain Tom Sykes and sign Michael van der Mark for the upcoming season.

However the 34-year-old has signed with RC Squadra as BMW expands its involvement in the championship with two satellite teams.

The Northern Irishman will also be a test rider for the factory team.