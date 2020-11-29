Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Callum Devine and James Fulton (right) finished on the podium while Oliver Solberg and Aaron Johnston (left) won the ERC1 Junior titile

Callum Devine secured a ERC1 Junior podium at the final round of the European Rally Championship at Rally Islas Canarias.

Devine was the top Irish runner in eighth overall ahead of Craig Breen in 11th and Josh McErlean in 22nd.

Oliver Solberg and Northern Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston finished fourth to claim the ERC1 Junior title.

Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux won the event and Alexy Lukyanuk was crowned overall ERC champion.

Devine and co-driver James Fulton had a steady opening day in Gran Canaria and were 13th overall in mixed conditions as tyre selection played a significant part in the running order.

Mixed conditions on the tight and twisty roads caused havoc with tyre selection

A consistent second day, combined with some impressive times, saw the Motorsport Ireland duo pair rise up the order to eighth and end the season on a positive note.

McErlean, competing in his second ERC event, survived a puncture on the opening day to bring his Hyundai into service in 30th position.

With a day's experience under his belt, the21-year-old and co-driver Keaton Williams rose seven positions to 23rd after the morning loop and brought the car home with a solid 22nd-place finish.

Pauric Duffy and Jeff Case finished in 35th in their Hyundai while Ford duo Jason Mitchell and Gareth Sayers finished 39th and 47th respectively.

Marty McCormack and Barney Mitchell retired in stage three due to a misfire in their Ford Escort while Cathan McCourt and Barry McNulty were also forced out on stage 10.