Keaton Williams and Josh McErlean will race at Monza from 3-6 December

Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean says it was "a bit of a shock" to get the call to compete in the final round of the World Rally Championship at Monza.

McErlean and co-driver Keaton Williams will make their debut in the WRC3 class in a Hyundai Customer Racing i20 R5.

The 21-year-old made his WRC debut in Wales last year before impressing at the Monza Rally Show last December.

"It's going to be a huge learning week and I'm looking to push on as much as possible," he said.

Monza, which traditionally hosts circuit racing and Formula One's Italian Grand Prix, is the final round of a WRC season which has been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first two days will take place on the circuit and service roads around Monza before Saturday's running moves into the mountains of the Lombardi region.

Sunday's final three stages, where Wales' Elfyn Evans could be crowned overall WRC champion, are back at the race track.

Back-to-back events will help pace

McErlean enters Italy off the back of a "big learning weekend" in the European Rally Championship finale on the Canary Islands.

Initially scheduled to compete in the now-cancelled British Rally Championship, the Motorsport Ireland driver turned to European experience. He made his ERC debut in Hungary in November and finished 11th overall.

That was followed by a trip to the Canary Islands, where he slipped down the order after a wrong tyre choice on the opening loop before recovering well to take 22nd overall.

McErlean feels the experience of the changeable conditions in the Canary Islands could help his charge as he returns to the WRC.

Crews were met with heavy snow in the pre-event recce

"It was dry in the service but fully wet up in the mountain so it was a good learning experience for the whole team, so it was about minimising damage," he said.

"You can make a mistake really easily so you just have to come back a step. As a driver that is really hard to do.

"To go back to Monza is good as we have previous experience of the track itself. There's a lot of gravel this year and Saturday's stages onto the roads in the Lombardi region.

"The roads a bit like Monte Carlo, with all the hairpins and it is quite fast. We are coming out of the Canary Islands so we'll still be hot on the roads, which should help us out."

In another surprise, the weather in Italy is also like Monte Carlo, with crews met by heavy snow in the mountains in the pre-event recce. It adds another twist to a tantalising event.

Monza a special place

Working with RedGrey, the team which operates Hyundai's WRC2 entries, McErlean will be paired with highly-rated Hyundai youngster Gregoire Munster in a field of more than 40 R5 cars.

"It's quite hard to pinpoint a result," added McErlean. "Your team-mate is your closest rival so I think if we are setting times close to Gregoire then we can class that as a successful event.

"That's quite a big benchmark but you have to set your targets high. If you don't believe in yourself then nobody will, so we will give it a good go."

After getting a taste of European action in a curtailed 2020, McErlean admits he is hoping to step up to the series next year but says he is "fully focused" on doing a solid job at Monza.

Monza like you have never seen it before - McErlean takes on the famous banking

The Junior British Rally Champion competed at the Monza Rally Show in 2019, just weeks after making his WRC debut in Wales, and says he has been studying his onboards from last year.

"It's a unique and special place. It's a really historic circuit and now it's a World Rally Championship round it makes it even more special," he added

"The feeling you get driving up the banking of the oval, you are unlikely to experience that anywhere else.

"I'm really thankful for the opportunity. I didn't expect it two weeks ago, never mind at the start of the year and it was a bit of a shock.

"It's going to be a busy few days but that is why we love it."