The WRC3 class is for privately-entered R5 cars, the category below WRC machines

Josh McErlean holds seventh in WRC3 after the first full day of running at the World Rally Championship finale at Monza.

The Northern Irishman and co-driver Keaton Williams produced a strong performance in their Hyundai i20 R5 tricky conditions in Italy.

McErlean is 22nd overall and is the 15th R5 car ahead of Saturday's stages in the Lombardy mountains.

Wales' Elfyn Evans is on track to win his maiden WRC title in fourth overall.

After beating highly-rated team-mate Gregoire Munster in Thursday's sole stage, the Hyundai duo swapped times on Friday's five stages around the Italian circuit and service roads.

McErlean earlier survived a puncture and a fogged-up screen but he would have the final say on Friday's final stage, posting the fourth-fastest WRC3 time to pip his team-mate into seventh position.

Sweden's Oliver Solberg and Northern Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston sit third in class and 10th overall.

Several high-profile drivers got caught out in the soaking conditions - most notably Hyundai WRC driver Thierry Neuville - however McErlean survived a puncture to bring the car into service.

Evans holds a 14-point lead over Toyota team-mate Sebastien Ogier heading into the final round as the Welshman aims to become the first British driver to win the WRC title since the late Richard Burns in 2001.