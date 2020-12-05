Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans tells the BBC about his hopes and dreams in rallying

Welshman Elfyn Evans' hopes of becoming World Rally champion look to be over after he crashed out of the final race of the season.

Evans will not now complete the closing event of the 2020 World Rally Championship - being held in Monza, Italy - after a crash during stage 11.

The 31-year-old was unscathed but his Toyota sustained heavy damage.

Evans went into the final round of the season 14 points ahead of Toyota team-mate Sebastien Ogier.

Frenchman Ogier, a six-time world champion, now leads the rally and the overall championship.

Evans will finish second in the World Championship unless Ogier is also forced to abandon.

Evans was bidding to become the first Welshman - and only the third Briton - to win the World Rally Championship.