Craig Breen's 2021 WRC season will start in Febuary's Rally Sweden

Craig Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle will compete in a part-time campaign in the 2021 World Rally Championship with Hyundai.

Former world champion Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville will drive the full season with the Korean manufacturer.

Breen, 30, will share the third i20 Coupe WRC with Spain's Dani Sordo.

The Irish duo competed in two WRC events with Hyundai during the curtailed 2020 season, with a best finish of second in Rally Estonia.

He dovetailed his part-time appearances in the WRC with a full campaign in the European Rally Championship, finishing seventh in the standings.

"To have the opportunity to compete on the stages of the World Rally Championship with Hyundai Motorsport has genuinely been a dream come true for me," said Breen.

"Although I have joined the team in occasional rallies since 2019, this year we were really able to demonstrate our potential, with second place in Estonia. It gives us something exciting from which we can build."