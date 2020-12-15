Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The Circuit of Ireland replaces the Ulster Rally on the BRC calendar

The Circuit of Ireland will return in 2021 to form the opening round of the British Rally Championship.

The event was cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic while the BRC was able to run one round before being halted.

Britain's premier rallying series will feature seven events across Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

The season will start at the Belfast-based event on Easter weekend from 2-3 April.

The new-look calendar offers crews in R5 and Rally2 cars in the top-flight, as well as R2 and Rally4 cars in the Junior BRC, seven unique challenges throughout the campaign on asphalt and gravel.

After the Circuit of Ireland - the first time a BRC season will begin on a sealed surface in 40 years - the series moves on to the south of England for the Corbeau Seats Rally Tendring and Clacton.

The Jim Clark Rally in Scotland will host round three at the end of May before the gravel roads of the Nicky Grist Stages restart the season in July after a mid-season break.

Aberdeen-based Grampian Forest Rally is a new addition to the calendar in August before Rally Yorkshire in Scarborough and the Cambrian Rally in Wales see out the season in October.

Mull Rally on the Isle of Mull, situated off the west coast of Scotland, will be the reserve round for the 2021 series.