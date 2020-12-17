Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Chadwick clinched the W Series at Brand Hatch in 2019

Britain's Jamie Chadwick will defend her W Series title in 2021.

The female-only racing series, which will support part of next season's Formula 1 calendar, will also feature a further four British drivers.

Chadwick won the series in 2019 at the final race at Brands Hatch, before the coronavirus pandemic delayed this year's programme.

"I am relishing the prospect of racing on some of the greatest circuits in the world," Chadwick, 22, said.

Each of next season's eight races will take place just before a Formula 1 race at events across Europe and at the Mexican and United States Grands Prix.

"It just proves that W Series' mission to provide greater opportunities for women in motorsport is working," Chadwick added.

"FIA super-licence points will be on the line and, having already had a taste of the F1 world in my role as development driver for the Williams F1 team, I am determined to earn as many as possible and move a step closer to my dream of competing in Formula 1."

The other British drivers are Alice Powell, Sarah Moore, Abbie Eaton and Jessica Hawkins.

The series, for which Chadwick received $500,000 (£368,000) for winning in 2019, includes 18 drivers from 12 countries, all racing to try to get drives in other series.

Chadwick won two races and scored five podiums in the six races on her way to the 2019 title, at times qualifying on pole position a second ahead of her rivals.

It was uncertain if she would contest the new W Series season given her involvement in Formula 3 for the Prema team, after she received substantial backing to aid her bid to get to Formula 1 from Australian multi-millionaire businessman David Dicker, who owns Rodin Cars.

Chadwick also signed up for the inaugural Extreme E climate-aware racing series last month for the Veloce team.

W Series 2021 calendar

26 June - Le Castellet, France

3 July - Spielberg, Austria

17 July - Silverstone, UK

31 July - Budapest, Hungary

28 August - Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

4 September - Zandvoort, Netherlands

23 October - Austin, USA

30 October - Mexico City, Mexico