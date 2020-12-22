In 2019 Ingram won the European rally title with crowdfunding

How harsh is motorsport?

After one of the most eventful Formula 1 seasons for years and the introduction of the exciting Extreme E series in 2021, it is fair to say it is in good health.

But while flying around the world sewing up titles and striding in slow motion from huge fireballs is the bit we all gawp at, finding the cash to get behind the wheel is, if anything, the hardest part.

British driver Chris Ingram's European rally title last year was a substantial accolade, which was achieved through crowdfunding, but anyone could be forgiven for thinking that would be his key to progressing in the world of racing.

Instead he has been thwarted at every turn, as drivers from wealthy backgrounds are able to offer teams more money to take a punt on them, and not always because of proven talent.

But, as the new year approaches and teams consider their line-ups for 2021, Ingram is painfully close to being able to race in the World Rally Championship, starting at the famous Monte Carlo rally.

It is an opportunity to show he can mix it on the world stage. A drive with a team can cost up to a million euros (£913,064) for a season, with teams able to subsidise some of the cost.

To be able to compete in the 2021 World Rally Championship Ingram is required to find a substantial six-figure sum of sponsorship investment.

"My all-time ambition is to win the World Rally Championship and help put this magnificent sport back into the limelight it deserves in the UK," Ingram said.

"The top 10 or so drivers in the world, in both Formula 1 and rally, are earning millions, but to be able to show your talent and potential to the teams, competing in the steps before require a huge amount of funding."

As a result, Ingram, 26, is trying to find even more innovative ways to break into what is, for the most part, a rich man's game.

In Dragon's Den style, Ingram is selling shares in himself, with investors taking a percentage of his future earnings.

Such a structure has been used many times in motorsport before but, while it is a relatively unknown concept, a number of famous drivers have benefitted from such investment.

"Thankfully, after winning the European title, teams are supporting me with a huge subsidisation of costs, but I still need to secure a lot of sponsorship and investment.

"I'm up against drivers who are financially backed by global brands, their country's motorsport governing bodies or even wealthy families. It's a tough fight but I know I have more ability, passion and hunger than them all."

Big money: Sebastian Ogier won this year's World Rally Championship for the seventh time

He has come back from the brink before

Ingram is no stranger to delivering under the pressure following last year's dramatic victory in the European Rally Championship.

He clinched the title on the final stage of the final day at Rally Hungary in a fairytale finish.

Ingram and co-driver Ross Whittock went into the stage needing to finish third overall, enough to claim the title, but suffered a puncture and came over the line in fourth place during a flooded woodland stage which had seen thunderstorms and torrential downpours.

Ingram lost places by deciding to limp home with the tyre hanging off the rim, meaning rival Alexey Lukyanuk of Russia was set to steal the title in the final kilometres before he suffered a puncture himself, dramatically handing victory back to Ingram.

But Ingram's win nearly didn't happen at all after a major sponsor pulled out a few months into the 2019 season, leaving him penniless and resorting to crowdfunding to try to get to the final rally.

"All season, and before every stage of every rally, I knew that if I damaged the car it would be the end of my career.

"Not many people understand that, because most drivers can afford to write-off cars as the bill will be picked up by their team or family.

"Money doesn't buy talent but it buys a lot of opportunity in motorsport."