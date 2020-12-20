Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jade Paveley investigates what the future holds for the Wales Rally GB

The future staging of the Wales Rally GB is in doubt as the event is set to be staged at locations around the UK.

The UK leg of the World Rally Championships has been held in Wales since 2000, but in 2020 was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was hoped that the rally would return in 2021, but the event now looks set to move to Northern Ireland.

"Why do we need to restrict ourselves to one small area?" David Richards, chairman of Motorsport UK said.

"The ambition is that we circulate it around the different countries of the UK.

"We'd like to find a method that one in three it goes to the different countries."

According to Motorsport UK, the governing body of the sport, Wales Rally GB annually generates in excess of £9m worth of economic benefit for the region.

However, a switch across the Irish Sea for 2021 has been welcomed by a number of interested parties.

"There's a promoter in Northern Ireland who have been putting events on for a number of years and they are really driving the Rally going there," Wales' former World Rally co-driver Nicky Grist said.

"They just need the Northern Ireland government to pay the money. They'll put a quality event on and it will be good for them."