LMP2 machinery is the second tier of Le Mans Prototype endurance racing cars

Northern Ireland's Charlie Eastwood will race in the LMP2 class in the 2021 European Le Mans Series.

Eastwood, 25, won the GTE Am class of the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2020 and finished runner-up in the World Endurance Championship.

TF Sport team-mate Salih Yoluc will also make the step up to LMP2 and the pair will be joined by Harry Ticnknell.

Elsewhere, LMP3 ELMS champion Wayne Boyd will make his debut at the Daytona 24 Hours at the end of January.

Boyd, 30, will drive a Ligier LMP3 for Sean Creech Motorsport alongside Lance Willsey, Joao Barbosa and Yann Clairay.

Belfast native Eastwood will also race at the event for the first time in a TF Sport prepared Aston Martin.

"It's great to be back with Salih and TF Sport for yet another season and Harry makes a superb addition to our line-up," said Eastwood on his LMP2 drive, which will be run by TF Sport under the Racing Team Turkey banner.

"Prototypes are a completely different animal to GT cars, our brief test in an LMP2 went really well and Salih impressed us with his pace. I have no doubts that we are capable of achieving some strong results this year."

The first round of the 2021 European Le Mans Series will take place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 18 April.