Kris Meeke is making his debut at the famed Dakar Rally

Northern Ireland man Kris Meeke's hopes of a third stage win in his class at the Dakar Rally were dashed by another bout of mechanical trouble on Sunday.

Meeke, who has has a rollercoaster Dakar debut, led Sunday's stage by a minute and 44 seconds in the light prototype class after 100 kilometres.

However, a double driveshaft failure ended his hopes of Stage 7 success.

After an opening Prologue Stage win, Meeke's hopes of contending overall were sunk on Stage One last Sunday.

Meeke and navigator Wouter Rosegaar were leading the lightweight class in his Zypher T3 at that stage when one of his spare tyres caught fire and knocked out his car's electrics.

The county Tyrone man had to start from last place on Monday with his hopes of overall success over and on Tuesday, he required another tow to the finish area after stopping with 20 kilometres to go.

Meeke battled back to win Wednesday's fourth stage in Saudi Arabia in the light prototype class and early on Sunday, he looked on course for another possible stage win before his latest mishap in the 453km seventh stage from Ha'il to Sakaka in Saudi Arabia.

The Northern Irishman eventually finished ninth in the stage in his class - one hour 20 minutes and 33 seconds behind Sunday's winner Cristina Gutierrez Herrero.

In a further tweet, Meeke vowed that he and Dutch navigator Rosegaar "will get to the finish" even though "my competitive spirit is taking a true battering".

In the overall event, Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel extended his lead to nearly eight minutes in Saudi Arabia as the rally mourned the passing of former champion Hubert Auriol, the first to win on both two wheels and four.

Organisers said former race director Auriol, who triumphed on a motorcycle in 1981 and 1983 and in the car category in 1992 when the rally was held in Africa, had died after a long illness. He was 68.

Peterhansel, winner of the gruelling event a record 13 times with six of those victories on a motorcycle before switching to cars, finished second in Sunday's stage behind Toyota's Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi.

The Frenchman's closest rival overall Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar was fourth and is now seven minutes and 53 seconds behind with five stages remaining, after suffering a flat tyre on Sunday.