Colin Turkington and Ash Sutton fought it out for the 2020 BTCC title

The start of this year's British Touring Car Championship has been put back by five weeks.

The calendar change means the 2021 season will now start at Thruxton on the weekend of 8 and 9 May.

Series organiser TOCA says the decision was taken to try and "maximise the opportunity for spectators to attend events" as they were banned from all rounds last year due to Covid-19.

Ash Sutton won his second BTCC title last year.

The English driver overhauled Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington, who was aiming for a fifth title success, on the final day of the season.

Snetterton follows the season opener, before Brands Hatch Indy hosts the third event of the calendar, while late July and August will see the series hosted at Oulton Park and Knockhill before Thruxton's second event of the year.

Back-to-back weekends at Croft and Silverstone in September precede the penultimate race weekend of the season, at Donington Park.

Brands Hatch's legendary Grand Prix configuration will hold the season finale as initially planned on the later date of 23 and 24 October.