Kris Meeke was making his debut at the famed Dakar Rally

Kris Meeke posted the fastest time in the lightweight class at the final stage of the Dakar Rally.

The Dungannon driver and navigator Wouter Rosegaar completed the 124-mile Yanbu to Jeddah track three minutes and 15 seconds faster than Brazil's Reinaldo Varela.

It was Meeke's second stage win of the two-week event in Saudi Arabia, having also won a qualifying stage.

The 41-year-old was competing in his first Dakar Rally.

"I've never been one for trophies or medals. But 'm proud of this one," Meeke said on his social media account.