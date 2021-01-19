Aaron Johnston and Oliver Solberg will step up to WRC2 with Hyundai in 2021

A happy driver is a fast driver, that is how the saying goes. It turns out having a top level co-driver doesn't do any harm either.

The rise of Oliver Solberg and Northern Irish navigator Aaron Johnston has been as rapid as the duo on the stages.

Son of 2003 World Rally Champion Petter, eyes have been on Oliver as soon as he got behind the wheel of a car. He joined forces with Johnston at the start of the 2019 season and the pair have not looked back since.

Their maiden European Rally Championship victory in Latvia was followed by the ERC1 Junior title in 2020. The duo have also had victories in the R5 class at the World Rally Championship.

That form was rewarded with a two-year deal with Korean manufacturer Hyundai. Swedish driver Solberg and Johnston will compete in the WRC2 class in 2021, the tier below the WRC, driving an i20 R5 for the first part of the year before switching to the brand's Rally2 machine.

"It's nice being able to relax without being worried about the following year. Hyundai are the reigning two-time world champions so I don't think we could have joined a better team," said Johnston.

At 25 years of age, Johnston and 19-year-old Solberg make up one of the youngest pairings in the world championship. However, don't let their youthful combination fool you.

The pedigree attached to the Solberg name speaks for itself while Johnston has been co-driving since he was 12 years old. In the car, Solberg says Johnston has the "best voice in rallying" since the legendary co-driver Phil Mills. Their relationship is just as strong away from the stages.

"We get on very well both inside and outside the car. You have to when you spend more than 250 days together. If you didn't get on then it wouldn't be possible to have that working relationship in the car," added Johnston.

"We travel together, we eat together and I like to think we are professional in our work but we can also let our hair down and have a good laugh when we need to.

"It's the same with his wider family, not only his mum and dad but his uncles and aunts too. They have really adopted me into their family. I'm very comfortable in my surroundings at the moment so it is a nice place to be."

We want to get to the top

Solberg and Johnston's WRC campaign will get underway at the famed Rally Monte Carlo on Thursday. However their first event the duo competed in as Hyundai entrants was the Arctic Lapland Rally from 15-16 January.

After winning all but one stage on the final day in -40C conditions, the pair missed out on victory by just 0.9 seconds. Mercedes Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas was taking part in the event and finished seventh overall.

Hailing from Fintona, a small village in County Tyrone, Johnston admits he never thought he would get to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in motorsport.

"That is the thing I love about this sport. No matter who you are or where you come from, it is a great leveller and everyone gets treated with respect," he said.

"The rally community is unique because you are not racing anybody but the clock. All the crews and teams get on very well together and that is one my favourite aspects of this sport."

Preparation is a large part of Johnston's job as navigator

The snowy and icy tarmac of Monte Carlo will prove to be a stern challenge for Solberg and Johnston. However the Northern Irishman says it is one they must rise to if they are to achieve their goal of making it to the main WRC class.

Many have already tipped them to step up to the WRC with Hyundai in 2022, however Johnston knows they have a job to do this year before anything of that nature can be considered.

"Every time we go out we don't really think about the pressures of competing, we go out together and have fun racing cars as fast as we can. Thankfully we have had some success so far and hopefully it can continue," he said.

"We have desires to move up the ladder again and get to the very top. We are just taking it step by step and building our relationship together to develop and become the best competitors that we can.

"The challenge of Monte is something we are really looking forward to. I think we have to be pretty realistic, it's the first time in the car on tarmac and a lot of the local guys really know the roads and the conditions.

"We will give it our best, as we always do, and hopefully we can come away with a strong result to start the season."