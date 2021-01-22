The Armoy road races were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic

Armoy Road Racing Club is "still hopeful" that the 2021 race will go ahead as planned from 30-31 July.

The Irish road racing calendar has been decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic for the second year in a row after the North West 200 and Tandragee 100 were cancelled.

Cookstown 100 organisers are planning to run their event in September.

The Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) has said the short circuit season will be delayed until June.

All road races, apart from the Skerries meeting, have been cancelled by the MCUI in the Republic of Ireland. The Isle of Man TT has also been called off although the Southern 100 road races are still scheduled for July.

"Due to the current fluid situation with Covid 19 restrictions combined with pressure on our NHS, we believe this is the only responsible decision we can make at this time," said a statement from the MCUI (UC).

"We will review the situation as and when Government restriction is eased. This announcement will be very disappointing for our licence holders, clubs, and supporters, but we must do what is best to keep everyone in the communities safe."