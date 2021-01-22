World Rally Championship: Wales' Elfyn Evans leads Monte Carlo Rally

Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans in action
Elfyn Evans finished second in a curtailed 2020 World Rally Championship season

Welshman Elfyn Evans is in the lead after the second day of the World Rally Championship season-opening Monte Carlo Rally.

Evans is ahead of Toyota team-mate and reigning champion Sebastien Ogier.

Seven-time world champion Ogier won the day's first three stages on slippery asphalt roads in the French Alps.

But the Frenchman lost time with a costly spin and puncture, ending 7.4 seconds off the lead.

Hyundai's overnight leader Ott Tanak dropped to third overall, 17.9 seconds behind Ogier, while Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera is fourth.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured