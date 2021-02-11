Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Boyd became the first driver from Northern Ireland to win the European Le Mans Series' LMP3 title in 2020

Wayne Boyd will race for United Autosports and defend his European Le Mans Series LMP3 title in 2021.

Northern Irishman Boyd will race alongside Frenchman Edouard Cauhaupe and returning English driver Rob Wheldon.

Boyd, 30, and Wheldon won the 2020 title with Tom Gamble after scoring three wins and four podiums.

The six-round 2021 season begins in Barcelona on 18 April and will conclude in Portugal on 24 October.

"Retuning to United Autosports for my sixth season in the European Le Mans Series is fantastic, especially as we are aiming to defend our 2020 title," said Boyd, who is also racing for the team in the Asian Le Mans Series.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming our new team mate, Edouard, to the team and hopefully replicating the success we had last year.

"Thank you to United Autosports for putting a great line up together and for having me back again."