The European Le Mans Series is a multi-class endurance racing series, with two or three drivers sharing a car

Northern Ireland's Wayne Boyd triumphed in the opening round of the Asian Le Mans Series at the Dubai Autodrome.

Boyd took pole position in the LMP3 class and the United Autosports car held their lead through Rory Penttinen.

Manuel Maldonado extended their advantage before Boyd, 30, brought the car home one lap ahead of their nearest challenger.

Aston Martin driver Charlie Eastwood finished seventh in the GT class and 23rd overall in the four-hour race.

The second race of the four-round championship takes place on Sunday. Boyd, who confirmed his deal to defend his European Le Mans Series title on Thursday, will again start on pole position for United Autosports.