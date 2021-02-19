Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Formula E: Jean-Eric Vergne wins as Antonio Felix da Costa is crowned champion

The new Formula E season will be streamed across the BBC, beginning with the Diriyah E-Prix on 26 February.

The all-electric racing series sees 12 teams compete in a season which takes in races across several continents.

This is the third season to be shown across BBC TV and online services, including Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Last season's title was won by Antonio Felix da Costa for the DS Techeetah team.

The season currently only has eight races scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but further announcements are expected in the spring. external-link

The series, which promotes electric technology in cars, is known for its close, action-packed racing around streets circuits in some of the world's busiest cities.

The races have a number of unique performance features, including 'fan boost', where the audience can vote to give a driver a boost of power, and the various 'attack mode' opportunities for drivers to gain an advantage.

Britain's Sam Bird, who drives for Jaguar, is one of the most experienced drivers on the grid, competing in the series since it began in 2014 and having won nine races.