Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Fausto Gresini's team have won world championships in the 250cc series and the Moto2 series

MotoGP team boss Fausto Gresini is in a medically induced coma in hospital for the second time.

The 60-year-old Italian needed hospital treatment after contracting Covid-19 in December and was brought out of a medically-induced coma last month.

The Gresini Racing boss has been placed in a coma again following further complications.

"The hospital staff are continuing the treatment with the highest-possible intensity," said a team statement.

"Unfortunately, complications have occurred which made the current clinical picture critical."

"We need to do our best for ourselves and Fausto," the team's Italian Moto2 rider Fabio di Giannantonio said. "He won't give up and he'll be back stronger than ever."

Gresini was a double world champion in the 125cc class in the 1980s.