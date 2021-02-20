Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The Asian Le Mans Series is a multi-class endurance racing series, with two or three drivers sharing a car

Northern Ireland's Wayne Boyd has won the Asian Le Mans Series LMP3 title after taking victory in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Boyd, 30, added to his 2020 European Le Mans crown after a strong showing with United Autosports team-mates Rory Penttinen and Manuel Maldonado.

They won the opening two races in Dubai but suffered an alternator failure in Friday's opener at Yas Marina.

However victory in the final four-hour race secured the championship.

Two victories in the opening two races in Dubai last weekend put Templepatrick native Boyd on track for the title in the four-round series. However an alternator failure forced Penttinen to retire the car inside 20 minutes of the first race in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Starting second on Friday, the Finnish driver ran a two-hour stint as the #23 United Autosports car took the lead.

Maldonado slipped to second behind the sister #3 car before handing over to Boyd for the final hour of the race, who ran unchallenged to the flag to take a third victory in four races. The race was also Boyd's 50th for the team.

Belfast driver Charlie Eastwood finished fifth in the GT class and 18th overall in a TF Sport Aston Martin.