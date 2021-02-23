Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Gresini won two world titles as a team boss, the 250cc title in 2001 and the Moto2 championship in 2010

MotoGP team boss Fausto Gresini has died, aged 60 after a two-month battle with Covid-19 in Bologna, Italy.

The Italian was put into a medically induced coma in hospital for the second time last week following further complications.

"Fausto Gresini was a colleague to many, a friend to all and will be sorely, sorely missed," said Moto GP on Twitter. external-link

He was a double world champion as a rider in the 125cc class in the 1980s.

"The news we would have never wanted to give, and that unfortunately we are forced to share with all of you," Gresini Racing said in a statement.

"After nearly two months battling against Covid, Fausto Gresini has sadly passed away, a few days after turning 60."