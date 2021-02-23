Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Aaron Johnston was set to make his full World Rally Championship debut in Finland with Oliver Solberg

Northern Ireland's Aaron Johnston will miss out on making his full World Rally Championship debut at Arctic Rally Finland after testing positive for Covid-19.

Johnston was set to co-drive for Sweden's Oliver Solberg, 19, at the event from 26-28 January.

Seb Marshall, who navigated for Kris Meeke in 2019, will replace Johnston.

There is a two-month break between the snow-based round in Finland and Rally Croatia at the end on April.

"I did a Covid Test before leaving home, which was negative. I did the mandatory Covid Test upon arrival in Finland on Sunday, which produced a positive result," said Johnston.

"However, the lab did not provide me with any evidence of this, bar a phone call. Yesterday I did another test, which returned a negative Result.

"I am currently awaiting results of a third test. Under FIA protocol, I am now Self Isolating, but I will not be allowed to start the race, due to this anomaly."